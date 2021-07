Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa say they will not play in next week’s All-Star Game in Denver.

Altuve says he needs time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg, while Correa wants to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Teammates Michael Brantley and Ryan Pressley are still slated to participate in the Midsummer Classic, as of now.