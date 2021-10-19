Assist More Than 150 Non-Profits Today During Brazos Valley Gives Event

The third annual Brazos Valley Gives event is underway.

Organized by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley (CMBV), more than 150 non profit agencies serving the seven county region are accepting contributions online and in person.

more than 150 non profits that are participating in the 2021 Brazos Valley Gives event.

Online contributions are being accepted from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Drop off locations are at The Eagle newspaper in Bryan from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and the Washington County chamber of commerce in Brenham from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Participating agencies are also competing each hour during the online campaign that totals $36,000 dollars.

More than 155 individuals and businesses have volunteered to “CHAMPION” the efforts of their favorite nonprofit giving campaign by hosting an online peer fundraiser.

CMBV also announced six public school district foundations are eligible for a two to one match from the Greater Texas Foundation. The foundations serving Bryan ISD, College Station ISD, Navasota ISD, Caldwell ISD, Brenham ISD, and Burton ISD will receive a 2:1 match for the first $2,500 they raise through Brazos Valley Gives. That means for every one dollar that is contributed, the Greater Texas Foundation will provide two dollars.

News release from the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley:

The Community Foundation announces Brazos Valley Gives is Tuesday, October 19. The Brazos Valley’s third annual Brazos Valley Gives Day includes 154 nonprofits [list is attached] that are taking part in the community-wide day of giving. Donors simply log on to brazosvalleygives.org and make a gift to a participating nonprofit of their choice on Tuesday, October 19, from 5:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. For those donors who prefer dropping off their gift, the Bryan-College Station Eagle drive-thru will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The drive-thru is located at 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. In addition, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be open for drop-off donations from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 314 South Austin Street in Brenham. Businesses and organizations are invited to drop-off their donations at the Bryan or Brenham drop-off donation sites and capture the moment with a “big-check” presentation and photo opportunity for use on social media!

This year, Tom Light Chevrolet is presenting Brazos Valley Gives to our community. Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX, The Eagle, Insite, Brenham Banner Press, KORA and Lamar Advertising, the Bryan/College Station and Washington County Chambers of Commerce are partnering with Brazos Valley Gives to ensure the community is aware and ready for the big day, which supports 154 nonprofits from across six of our 7-county region. Participating nonprofits are also eligible to win over $36,000 in incentive prizes donated from businesses and individuals [prize list is attached].

In addition, over 155 individuals and businesses have volunteered to “CHAMPION” the efforts of their favorite nonprofit giving campaign. These individuals are hosting an online Brazos Valley Gives peer fundraiser to support their favorite participating nonprofit.

“Our third annual giving day is empowering donors across our region to give where they live. Brazos Valley Gives is strengthening our nonprofits, bringing the community together as one,” stated Molly Watson, Co-Chair. “The last two years have been especially difficult for our nonprofit community as many of their annual fundraisers were cancelled. As a result, the needs again are greater than ever,” commented Julie Porter, Co-chair.

Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as one community to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley. Nonprofits from throughout the Brazos Valley—6 of the 7 counties—are participating as well. Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts—and, on this day, everyone can be a philanthropist.

This day of giving where you live is being powered by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, and all donations will pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice. The goal for Brazos Valley Gives is $750,000. The big day begins at 5:00 a.m. and will continue all day until 11:00 p.m.