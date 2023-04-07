Arrests On Theft Charges From A College Station Hotel And A Bryan Apartment Mailbox

A Bryan man now faces seven criminal trials in Brazos County district court. The latest charge against 32 year old Nicholas Martin is stealing new shower doors and shower pans that were supposed to be installed as part of a remodeling of a College Station hotel. According to the College Station police arrest report, Martin was one of two men who made multiple visits to the Holiday Inn Express on University last November and took the items from the parking lot. The value of two shower doors and seven shower pans was $2,400 dollars. Martin has been in jail since last Christmas Eve in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000 dollars. He is awaiting three trials on drug charges, two trials for criminal trespassing, and a trial for possessing a prohibited weapon. Online jail and court records do not show an arrest of the second person accused in the hotel materials theft.

A Somerville man is arrested by Bryan police for stealing mail twice from the same apartment complex in February. The BPD arrest report of the second incident at Saddlewood Apartments included video showing 48 year old Clifton Benson reaching into an already open mailbox, grabbing the cabinet door, and pulling hard enough to break the postal service lock. That gave him access to 30 mailboxes. Benson broke the lock to a second cabinet and took more mail, and found a third open mailbox where he took mail belong to the apartment complex. In all, Benson is accused of taking mail from 18 boxes. In jail since March 29, Benson is held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.