Arrests On Drug Charges Involve Two Men Who Jump Out Of A College Station Hotel Window And A Bryan Prison Employee

Two men jumped out of a second floor window at a College Station hotel Tuesday night. That happened as DPS and Bryan police investigators entered the hotel room to execute a search warrant. One of the men was caught. 39 year old Bryan Socie of Houston and a woman inside the room, 22 year old Georgia Mistretta of Bryan, were charged with possessing almost four ounces of methamphetamine. According to online records, it’s the fourth time the woman has been booked in the Brazos County jail this year. The man who got away, from College Station, has been in the local jail three times this year. Socie remained in jail Thursday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $31,000 dollars. Mistretta was still in jail Thursday morning in lieu of a $25,000 dollar bond.

A corrections officer at a state prison on Bryan’s west side is arrested for illegally bringing in prescription drugs. According to the arrest report from the Hamilton Unit, a pill bottle for Adderall that had the officer’s name also contained Xanax and Tramadol pills. 32 year old Lauren Nicole Smith of College Station, who was arrested Tuesday, was released Wednesday from the Brazos County jail after posting an $8,000 dollar following her arrest for possessing a prohibited item in a corrections facility.