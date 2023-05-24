A 60 year old College Station man is charged with violating a protection order while in the Brazos County jail awaiting a trip to prison for a prior conviction of violating protection orders against the same person. The arrest report from College Station police says the victim last month gave officers two threatening letters from her ex-boyfriend in violation of a lifetime protection order. In February, Robert Rankin and the district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement where Rankin received a four year prison sentence after he admitted to protection order violations in 2021. Prosecutors dismissed two violations that took place in 2022.

A College Station man has spent 27 of the last 54 days in the Brazos County jail. That follows three arrests on domestic violence charges. Online jail records show 27 year old Antwon Bernard’s first arrest was March 30th for family violence assault causing bodily injury. After a week in jail, Bernard was free for two weeks until he was arrested April 21st for violating a protection order. Bernard spent another two weeks in jail and was free for 12 days before he was arrested last Wednesday for another violation of the protection order. Bernard remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $17,000 dollars.

A Bryan man remains in jail following his arrest May 1st on 11 charges covering seven local court cases. 37 year old Demario Gooden is held in lieu of bonds totaling $530,000 dollars. Gooden, who was indicted May 4th of stalking in September 2022, is also being held for violating a protection order, failing to register as a sex offender, six burglaries, online harassment, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.