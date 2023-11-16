Arrests For Vehicle Burglaries In College Station And Gunfire in Bryan

A College Station man is arrested by College Station police after witnesses report on Tuesday afternoon (November 14) seeing vehicle burglaries where windows were smashed with a rock. CSPD arrest reports say 22 year old Leedayvion Robertson told officers that he saw someone else commit the crimes in a parking lot near Texas and Holleman. The arresting officer said Robertson had a large piece of concrete on his person, along with a wallet belonging to one of the victims, and debit and social security cards belonging to four victims. Robertson was out on bond from an arrest on October 29th for criminal trespassing, evading arrest, failing to identify, and public intoxication. As of November 16, Robertson remained in jail in lieu of bonds on the latest charges totaling $36,000 dollars.

Bryan police make an arrest from gunfire that took place the Wednesday after Labor Day. A College Station man is accused of firing a gun inside a car, where the driver said he felt the bullet go past his head. 23 year old Reginald McAfee Jr. was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also taken to jail on four warrants after failing to pay fines after pleading guilty to three drug charges and making a terroristic threat. McAfee remains in jail as of November 16 in lieu of a $35,000 dollar bond on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.