Arrests For Stealing Lottery Tickets And An Unsecured Traffic Bollard From The Northgate District

Bryan police make an arrest in the theft of nearly $4,400 dollars of lottery tickets from a convenience store. Surveillance video that showed a woman and her pickup were found at a local hotel. The store clerk told officers her attention was diverted while cleaning up a mess in the bathroom that was caused by a woman who left the store with a display case containing 121 scratch off tickets. The store owner told police shortly after the theft, the lottery commission told him that 90 percent of the tickets had already been cashed out. 27 year old Barbara Viengar of Spring remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling 12 thousand dollars on felony theft charges from Bryan and Harris County.

A Houston man is accused of stealing a bollard from the Northgate district last October. According to the College Station police arrest report, an officer saw the man carrying the traffic control device which had not been permanently set to the street. The man told the officer he was returning the bollard after learning someone else stole it. In a follow up interview six weeks later, the man confessed to taking the $3,100 dollar device. Investigators also found an Instagram video of the incident. That led to last week’s arrest of 25 year old Milton Rico Hernandez on a felony theft charge. He is out of jail after posting a $15,000 dollar bond.