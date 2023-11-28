Arrests For A Theft With 11 Prior Convictions, Evading Arrest With Four Prior Convictions, And The Theft Of Three Vehicles

A Bryan police officer gets a judge to raise the bond of a man who was seen by an employee at the west Bryan Walmart taking $36 dollars of merchandise. Online jail records show 38 year old Carl McGuire of Bryan was being held as of November 28 in lieu of a $15,000 dollar bond. The BPD arrest report says McGuire is awaiting sentencing for his 12th theft conviction.

The 44th time in 22 years that a Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail, it is for evading arrest with four prior convictions. The arrest report from Bryan police says in addition to 50 year old Reginald Webber running away from officers on Monday (November 27), he was arrested on a warrant for evading and resisting arrest from College Station police in August and a warrant for evading arrest from Bryan police in December of 2019 where he is awaiting trial. Bonds on all those charges totals $50,000 dollars.

A Bryan man was arrested last Friday (November 24) on charges that includes stealing three vehicles in College Station in the last seven months. One of the arrest reports from College Station police says officers recovered a S-U-V that was stolen in June which was unlocked and a key was in the console. The recovery came after a witness to the theft identified 19 year old Wesley Williams Jr. and a second suspect. Another CSPD arrest report says a car that was stolen by Williams and two others in September was found in a church parking lot in west Bryan. No information is available about the third vehicle that was taken last April. Williams was also arrested on two warrants from Burleson County for unlawful carrying of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Williams remains jailed as of November 28 in lieu of bonds totaling $217,500 dollars.