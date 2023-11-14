Arrests Following Gunfire In Bryan And A Threat Made At Consolidated High School

Bryan police report no one was hit by gunfire Sunday (November 12) east of Navarro elementary school. Six officers responded to multiple calls from residents, The BPD arrest report says after six officers responded to multiple calls from residents, an 18 year old Bryan man was arrested. Kabrian Orosco denied having any involvement with a gun that officers believed was used. Orosco was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, evidence tampering by getting rid of the gun that officers found, and evading arrest. He is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $16,000 dollars.

The Monday before last (November 6), College Station police arrested a Consolidated High School student on a charge of making a terroristic threat. CSPD responded to a request by WTAW News for more information on November 13. What CSPD released, was that a 16 year old male was taken to juvenile detention after making undisclosed threatening statements to unidentified school officials. Brazos County sheriff’s school resource deputies assisted in the arrest.