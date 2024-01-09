Arrests After A Pickup Strikes A Church And After Two Apartment Doors Were Kicked In

A west Bryan church was struck early Friday morning (January 5) by a pickup driven by a man who told 9-1-1 dispatchers he was trying to free a woman before she is murdered. That’s according to a Bryan police arrest report where the driver was arrested for possessing what was believed to methamphetamine and for criminal mischief. Damage to the Emmanuel Templo De Adoracion on Sandy Point Road was estimated at less than $20,000 dollars. The driver, 43 year old Samuel Eby of Houston, was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $13,000 dollars.

Two men accused of kicking in the front doors to College Station apartments were arrested last Friday (January 5) on various charges.

One of the incidents took place December 18th. The College Station police arrest report says 54 year old Lionel Goffner of College Station bragged about kicking in the door and kicking a woman’s stomach before the woman’s father kicked him out of her apartment. Goffner, who was arrested for burglary of a habitation, remained in jail as of January 9 in lieu of a $30,000 dollar bond.

The other incident, which was last Friday (January 5), led to CSPD’s arrest of 27 year old Darius Ebron of Somerville for kicking in the front door to an ex-girlfriend’s apartment. According to the CSPD arrest report, Ebron told officers that his footprint might have been on the door because he put his foot on the door to keep it open while the woman was trying to close the door. Ebron, who was charged with burglary of a habitation and interfering with a 9-1-1 call by taking the woman’s phone, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.