Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Aggie Football Player Von Miller

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arrest warrant has been issued in Dallas for Bills player Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed the warrant, which was initially reported by WFAA in Dallas.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT, Dallas Police responded to a major disturbance call, with the preliminary investigation showing that Miller and the woman got into a verbal argument and that he allegedly assaulted her.

Per the affidavit for the arrest warrant obtained by ESPN, the woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years. She told police officers that she is six weeks pregnant.

According to the affidavit, the argument began at approximately 10:40 a.m. CT, concerning her travel plans. The woman removed herself from the main bedroom and slammed the door to the office of the apartment, which made Miller “visibly angry,” per the affidavit.

He then followed her into the office and yelled at the woman to “get out.” As she tried to comply with the request, she went to collect her belongings, per the affidavit. While she attempted to do so, Miller pushed and shoved her, at one point taking out his phone to try and record the altercation. She continued to yell, “‘Stop I’m pregnant.”

Per the affidavit, Miller stepped on her feet as he pushed her, which caused her to fall into a chair, and then using one hand, he applied pressure to her neck for three to five seconds, which caused pain, but not difficulty breathing, per the affidavit.

As she continued to try and gather her belongings, Miller grabbed her phone and threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it. When she tried to retrieve it, he pulled her hair and caused her to fall to the ground and a chunk of her hair to come out. When she got up to leave and get her belongings, she started recording on a phone in her pocket, per the affidavit, and was grabbed again by Miller and pushed onto the couch and placed pressure on her neck with both hands, causing pain.

When she got up, she told Miller that she was going to call the police and it prompted him to leave the residence, per the affidavit.

Police responded and arrived at the condominium, observing “minor abrasions” on her left hand along with bruising to her neck, “injuries consistent with applied pressure the neck,” in addition to bruising to her abdomen and left bicep, noted when photographs were taken to document her injuries, per the affidavit.

In a 911 call placed, she identified herself and Miller by name, per the affidavit. She also produced a photograph of a positive at home pregnancy test along with a screenshot of a text conversation between the woman and Miller discussing the possible due date and a possible location of a future doctor’s visit.

According to police, Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The woman was not transported to a hospital but was treated for minor injuries, and the investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Miller was not listed in the Dallas County jail records as of Thursday afternoon.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement Thursday. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The NFL also released a statement: “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We will follow all legal developments. We have no further comment at this time.”

Miller, 34, was under investigation in 2021 by police in Parker, Colorado, but no charges were filed, and the subject of the investigation and potential charges were not publicly shared.

The pass-rusher signed with the Bills in 2022 on a six-year, $120 million contract. He has played 19 total games with the team, including eight this season as he comes off a right ACL injury. The Bills are currently on their bye week.