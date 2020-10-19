Arozarena, Rays top Astros 4-2 in Game 7, reach World Series

By BERNIE WILSON

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Remarkable rookie Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer to set a postseason record, 36-year-old Charlie Morton was brilliant against his former team and the Tampa Bay Rays reached the World Series for the second time by beating the Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series. The Rays advance to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves in the World Series in Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday night. Game 7 of the NLCS is Sunday night. Tampa Bay’s only other World Series appearance was in 2008, when it lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.