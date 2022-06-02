Wednesday afternoon In the parking lot outside the Guaranty Bank building in College Station where Bryan Broadcasting offices are located, took place the latest report of a bank “jugging”.

College Station police lieutenant Rodney Sigler says the victim was not injured after two men drove away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim said a car drove up, a man in the passenger seat wearing sunglasses and possibly a mask leaned out the window, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded her bank deposit bag.

The driver and passenger were in a newer model bright blue four door car with silver and black wheels.

Sigler reminds those transporting bank bags to be aware of their surroundings, and if you think you are being followed, call 9-1-1.

Click below for comments from Rodney Sigler, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Armed robbery in the parking lot of a College Station office building” on Spreaker.