Chris Paul showed out in his first ever NBA Finals game, scoring 32 points and dishing out nine assists to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Milwaukee Bucks last night, 118-105.

Milwaukee took the loss despite the return of Giannis Antentokoumpo, who finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds after missing the last week with a knee injury.

Teammate and Aggie Khris Middleton scored a team-high 29 points in the loss.