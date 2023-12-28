Another Infrastructure Project Starting Soon Near Bryan’s Midtown Park

More construction will be starting soon near Bryan’s Midtown Park.

The city council at its December regular meeting, without discussion, awarded a more than $3 million dollar contract for new infrastructure in the neighborhood bordered by Villa Maria, South College, Sulphur Springs, and Cavitt.

Asphalt streets inside that area will be replaced with concrete streets with curbs.

The project also includes replacing water and sewer lines.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the December 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the contract that was awarded at the December 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.