Another High Speed Chase Results In An Arrest

For the second time in as many weeks, an attempted traffic stop by law enforcement in Brazos County ends in a chase at speeds of up to 105 miles per hour.

This pursuit began when a driver who was going to be arrested by a sheriff’s deputy on warrants from two traffic cases instead pulled out of a parking lot on FM 1179 east of Bryan.

The chase went 11 miles before the suspect’s car stopped on a dead end road at his father’s house.

The suspect was taken into custody after he was shot a second time with a taser.

That led to the 19th trip to jail in 14 years for 33 year old Christopher Pineda of Bryan.

He remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 dollars following last Thursday’s arrest on new charges of evading and resisting arrest, along with the traffic warrants from 2019.