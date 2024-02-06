A&M Women’s Golf One Shot Back at Puerto Rico Classic

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – The No. 12 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 1-over 289 in round two of the Puerto Rico Classic on Monday at the Grand Reserve Golf Club to stay within one stroke of the lead.

“Conditions were really wet and windy today, but we fought through that very well,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We hung in there and gave ourselves a chance tomorrow. It wasn’t all pretty, but we have some positives that we can take into the third round to compete for the title against some really good teams.”

The Aggies remained one shot behind No. 11 LSU, who also shot 1-over 289 in the second round. Oklahoma State (-1) took over third with No. 3 Arkansas (+2) and No. 17 Auburn (+3) also in the top five.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio registered another under-par round, turning in a 1-under 71 on Monday and holding onto a share of third. The graduate student stood two shots behind Kansas State’s Carla Bernat for the lead.

Adela Cernousek and Jennie Park both shot even-par 72 and tied for 10th and 29th, respectively. Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio went 2-over 74 in her second round and tied for 19th. Sky Sudberry rounded out the starting five in a tied for 64th.

Zoe Slaughter and Mia Nixon competed as individuals and tied for 54th and 86th, respectively. Slaughter shot 1-over 73 in round two.

Live stats can be found at Golfstat.com for round three. The final round will tee off at 5:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Team Standings

1 – LSU (-4)

2 – Texas A&M (-3)

3 – Oklahoma State (-1)

4 – Arkansas (+2)

5 – Auburn (+3)

6 – Georgia Southern (+6)

7 – Furman (+7)

8 – Purdue (+9)

9 – Kansas State (+10)

T10 – Ole Miss (+11)

T10 – TCU (+11)

12 – Minnesota (+13)

13 – Mercer (+27)

14 – ULM (+32)

15 – Cincinnati (+34)