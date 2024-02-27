A&M Women’s Golf Leads Chevron Collegiate with Historic 36-Hole Mark

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

HUMBLE, Texas – Texas A&M golfer Adela Cernousek led the Aggies to a 23-under 553 through the first two rounds of the Chevron Collegiate on Monday at the Golf Club of Houston, marking the second-lowest 36-hole mark in program history.

“Great day overall from our group,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were really good during the middle of the day, which is a testament to the things we are doing away from the golf course back home. We have some things we want to clean up for tomorrow, but I know we are going to come out and put together a great 18 holes. It was awesome to see a bunch of Aggies out there supporting us, and I know it impacted the way we played. I hope to see them back out there tomorrow to yell and give us some energy.”

Cernousek went 9-under 135 through 36 and was in solo first after day one. The junior is seeking the first tournament victory of her career and has already logged three top-five finishes this season. The Antibes, France, native turned in rounds of 6-under 66 and 3-under 69. The junior is tied for first with Nicha Kanpai (Maryland) and Patricie Mackova (Maryland).

The Aggies are tied with SMU after two rounds as a team. Their first 18 resulted in an 11-under 277, which tied for the sixth lowest round for the program. They followed that up with an even better 12-under 276, tying for the fifth best for A&M.

The Maroon & White are looking to defend their title at the Chevron Collegiate from last year and are in hot pursuit of the current 54-hole record of 34-under 830, which was set at this very course last season.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, the No. 2 ranked amateur in the world, secured a seemingly excellent 3-under 69 in the first round of the day. However, she followed that up with a 5-under 67 that was the result of a 31 on the back nine of round two where she holed five birdies. The freshman held a share of fourth with 18 holes remaining.

All-American Jennie Park gave the team five strokes to the historic performance, carding a 5-under 139 for 36 holes. The Carrollton, Texas, native stood tied for 20th.

Slaughter and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied for 38th and 45th, respectively, to round out the lineup.

Team Standings

T1 – Texas A&M (-23)

T1 – SMU (-23)

3 – Maryland (-22)

4 – Texas Tech (-15)

5 – Iowa State (-12)

T6 – Illinois (-11)

T6 – Tennessee (-11)

T8 – North Texas (-9)

T8 – Texas State (-9)

10 – UNLV (-8)

11 – Houston (-7)

12 – UTSA (-4)

13 – Oklahoma State (E)

14 – TCU (+2)

15 – Indiana (+7)

16 – Furman (+9)