A&M Women’s Basketball Set to Battle Mississippi State at SEC Tournament

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

GREENVILLE – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is to face off against Mississippi State at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7 inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Last season, the Aggies made SEC Tournament history after defeating Mississippi State (21-10, 8-8 SEC), 79-72, in the second round to become the first No. 13 seed to advance to the quarterfinals in league history.

The Aggies (18-11 6-10 SEC) are the No. 12 rebounding team in the nation, hauling in 42.8 boards a game. Lauren Ware and Janiah Barker lead the Maroon & White in the category, averaging 7.9 and 7.8 rebounds per contest, respectively.

Texas A&M has three starters averaging double-digits in scoring. Endyia Rogers paced the group with 12.8 points per game, followed by Aicha Coulibaly (12.4) and Barker (12.1). Barker has been leading the team with 14.1 points per contest over the last eight outings.

In last year’s matchup between the Aggies and Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament, Sydney Bowles poured in 19 points and made six triples. The Bulldogs rank second in the conference in assists per game (17.1) and 3-point percentage (35.8%).

If the Maroon & White win, they will take on No. 1 South Carolina on Friday at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals.

How to Keep up

The game will be streamed on SEC Network and the radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.