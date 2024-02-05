A&M Women’s Basketball Loses at Home to Mississippi State

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped a 74-63 decision to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Sunday’s game inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies had four players register double-digits in the scoring column. They also had five players log three or more assists and owned a 39-34 rebounding margin. Unfortunately, Texas A&M (15-6, 3-5 SEC) was on the wrong side of a 29-9 disparity in free throw attempts with Mississippi State (19-5, 6-3 SEC) sinking shots 22 from the charity stripe compared to the Aggies’ seven.

Endyia Rogers paced Texas A&M with 17 points, including five three-pointers. She added six rebounds and four assists.

Aicha Coulibaly had team highs with nine rebounds and three steals to go with 13 points and three assists.

Lauren Ware scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half and ended the game with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Tineya Hylton logged 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Aggies pounced on the Bulldogs out of the gate, jumping out to an 11-2 lead at the 6:11 mark of the first quarter. Mississippi State methodically clawed back to cut the deficit to one point, but Rogers hit a 3-point field goal with 31 seconds remaining in the period to give Texas A&M a 17-12 advantage at the break. Rogers paced the Maroon & White with eight points in the quarter, including a pair of trifectas.

Texas A&M sputtered on offense in the second quarter and an 18-2 run by Mississippi State over the last 7:04 of the second quarter to put the Bulldogs up 31-23 going into the locker room. The Aggies were haunted by 13 turnovers and 2-of-12 (16.7%) shooting from 3-point range in the first half.

A 3-pointer by Rogers and back-to-back layups by Ware trimmed the deficit to 31-30 early in the third quarter. The Aggies tied the game at 36-36 on a Coulibaly layup and Hylton had two layups in a span of 14 seconds, knotting the score, 40-40, at the 3:04 mark. Mississippi State’s Darrione Rogers hit a long distance shot in the final minute of the period to give the Bulldogs a 43-40 advantage at the final intermission.

The Aggies’ last opportunity to claim the lead came trailing 45-44 early in the fourth quarter, but they came up empty-handed on two trips down the court. Mississippi State responded with back-to-back layups by Erynn Barnum, sparking a 14-2 run. Texas A&M went 0-for-6 from the field with four turnovers over the span as the Bulldogs led 59-46 at the 4:05 mark. Jones and Endyia Rogers sank 3-pointers on back-to-back trips down the court to trim the gap to 65-58 with 1:50 remaining, but the Aggies would draw no closer.

Up Next

The Aggies hit the road to take on Ole Miss on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M is now 6-12 against Mississippi State all-time.

Joni Taylor’s career record falls to 164-101 all-time and to 24-26 in her two seasons with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

Four Aggies scored in double-digits for the 10th time this season (Rogers – 17, Ware – 13, Coulibaly – 13, Hylton – 10).

Texas A&M began with a starting lineup of Endyia Rogers, Aicha Coulibaly, Tineya Hylton, Sahara Jones and Lauren Ware (1-2).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Endyia Rogers

Led the team in scoring with 17 points. Five of her six made baskets were from behind the three-point line.

Hauled in six rebounds and dished out four assists.

Aicha Coulibaly

Scored 13 points while also pulling in a team-high nine rebounds.

Lauren Ware

Scored in double-digits (13) for the 13th time this season.

Tineya Hylton

Scored in double-digits for the third time this year.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Joni Taylor

On turnover troubles…

“I think the ball game is turnovers and fouls, that one sticks out and it’s what we talk about all the time. When you’re playing a team that is that good, you can’t give them the basketball.”

Graduate Guard Endyia Rogers

On Coach Taylor’s message at halftime…

“She just said we’re fine and we need to stop turning the ball over. We saw what we got when we stopped turning the ball over.”

Junior Forward Lauren Ware

On finding the inside of the paint…

“They switched up zone and man throughout the game. When we went into zone, Joni said we took a lot of threes in the second quarter. I think we took eight which is a lot for us. The guards did a good job of slowing the game down, penetrating and finding the inside.”

