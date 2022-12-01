A&M Women’s Basketball Falls at Kansas, 74-42

LAWRENCE, Kansas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas Jayhawks, 74-42, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Freshman guard Sydney Bowles paced the Aggies (4-3) with 14 points. Senior Aaliyah Patty grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and added nine points, one blocked shot and two steals.

The Aggies fell behind 12-5 at the 4:02 mark of the first quarter but hit 4-of-6 field goals down the stretch to cut the deficit to 14-13 at the break.

Bowles hit a jumper early in the second quarter to give Texas A&M its first lead of the game, 15-14. Kansas (6-0) responded with an 8-0 run to claim a 24-17 edge with 3:01 remaining in the half. The Jayhawks eventually stretched the lead to nine points, but Aaliyah Patty hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the arc to shave the deficit to 32-26 headed to the intermission.

Kansas outscored the Aggies 21-8 in both the third and fourth quarters, leading to the final 74-42 result.

Freshman forward Janiah Barker, who entered the contest averaging 14.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, logged just five minutes in the first half due to a hand injury. Barker attempted to play in the second half, managing just two minutes. She finished the game with one point and one rebound.

Senior center Sydnee Roby also left the game in the first half with an ailment, finishing with six minutes on the floor.

Up Next

Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena to take on Morgan State on Sunday at 2 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 4-3 in the 2022-23 regular season.

The Aggies’ all-time advantage in the series against Kansas was trimmed to 12-8 and A&M had an 11-game series win streak snapped against the Jayhawks.

Joni Taylor’s career record moves to 144-78 all-time and to 4-3 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Janiah Barker, McKinzie Green, Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty for the seventh time this season (4-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES



Sydney Bowles

Scored 10-or-more points for the fourth time this season.

Hit two 3-point field goals, the seventh consecutive game with at least one 3-pointer.

Drained multiple 3-point field goals for the sixth time in seven career games.

Eriny Kindred

Equaled a career high with 14 minutes of action.

Mya Petticord

Equaled a career high with 12 minutes of action.

Aaliyah Patty