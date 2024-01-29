A&M Women’s Basketball Falls at Florida

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team erased an early 16-point deficit but was unable to hold off a fourth quarter surge by the Florida Gators in Sunday’s 63-51 loss inside Exactech Arena.

After combining for just three points in the first half, Endyia Rogers and Aicha Coulibaly scored 26 in the second half. Coulibaly recorded her third double-double of the season with 16 points, on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, and a season-high 11 rebounds. Endyia Rogers registered 13 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The difference in the game came at the charity stripe in both quantity and efficiency. Florida (11-8, 2-5 SEC) hit 17-of-22 (77.3%) while the Maroon & White made just 4-of-8 (50.0%). Texas A&M (15-5, 3-4 SEC) was also hampered by a 21-of-67 (31.3%) shooting performance from the field, including 6-of-31 (19.4%) in the first half.

The Aggies’ offense sputtered the first quarter, allowing Florida to jump out to a 17-7 advantage. The Maroon & White hit just 2-of-14 (14.3%) from the field and committed six turnovers in the opening act.

Florida scored the first three buckets out of the break to inflate the cushion to 23-7, but Solè Williams hit a pair of 3-point field goals heading into the media timeout to keep A&M in striking distance at 24-13 at the 4:35 mark. Two layups by Janiah Barker trimmed the deficit to 24-17, but Florida outscored Texas A&M, 5-1, down the stretch to take a 29-18 edge into halftime.

After being held without a field goal in the first half, Rogers scored the first nine points of the third quarter to spark a 13-0 run by the Aggies. The surge put Texas A&M on top, 31-29. The Maroon & White held the Gators without a field goal for the first 9:15 of the quarter, but Florida hit 8-of-11 from the charity stripe to take a 39-36 advantage into the final break.

Coulibaly made the initial bucket of the fourth quarter to cut the Gators’ advantage to 39-38 but that would be as close as the Aggies would get down the stretch. Florida opened a 10-point lead at the 5:25 mark and Texas A&M cut the deficit to five points twice before the Gators’ final push.

Up Next

The Aggies will return home to take on Mississippi State on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

The Aggies are now 11-5 against the Gators in the all-time series and 4-3 in Gainesville.

Joni Taylor’s career record drops to 164-100 all-time and to 24-25 in her two seasons with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M began with a starting lineup of Endyia Rogers, Aicha Coulibaly, Tineya Hylton and Lauren Ware (1-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Endyia Rogers

Recorded 5-or-more assists in a game for the eighth time this season.

Aicha Coulibaly

Registered the third double-double of her season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Led the team in points for the sixth time this year.