A&M Volleyball Announces Spring Schedule

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M volleyball team announced its 2024 spring slate, featuring three games, including one inside Reed Arena, head coach Jamie Morrison announced Monday.

“It is awesome to be back in the gym with our amazing group of athletes,” Coach Morrison said. “I always love the spring because it’s our chance to dive deep into each skill, system and the mental side of the game and then put that to the test against an opponent.”

The Maroon & White face three tests in the spring, all within the state of Texas. They open their slate at home, March 22, as they welcome fellow NCAA Tournament qualifier Baylor to Aggieland.

Texas A&M hits the road for its final two matches. The Aggies play the Rice Owls April 5 in Houston. The Spring session wraps up April 12 against Texas State in San Marcos.

“We have some new additions to our roster,” Morrison added. “I want to first thank everyone involved in our program from our players to staff surrounding it for making them feel welcome. This spring is about developing the entire group, including our new athletes, refining our skills and putting them to the test. We are enjoying the time to refine but look forward to seeing someone on the other side of the net.”

The Aggies return nine players from the 2023 campaign, including a pair of All-South Region Team members in Logan Lednicky and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla. Texas A&M added two January transfers, including Maddie Waak, a setter from LSU, and Emily Hellmuth, an outside hitter from Pepperdine.

Date Opponent Time Site March 22 Baylor 6:30 p.m. Reed Arena April 5 Rice 5 p.m. Tudor Fieldhouse April 12 Texas State 6 p.m. Strahan Arena

