A&M Track & Field’s Distin, Scott Garner SEC Weekly Honors

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M track & field’s Lamara Distin and Ja’Qualon Scott earned SEC weekly honors following standout performances at the Tiger Paw invitational, the league announced Tuesday.

Distin was named SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, her second honor of the year, while Scott garnered SEC Men’s Co-Runner of the Week, the first of his career.

Distin dominated the women’s high jump as she cleared 1.97m/6-5.5 to capture the nation’s leading mark. Her jump ranks her No. 1 in the country, third in the world and it broke the Clemson Indoor Track facility record. She also became the second collegiate high jumper with three total clearances all-time at or better than 1.97m/6-5.5 across indoor and outdoor competition.

Scott put on a show in the men’s 60m hurdles across the prelim, semifinal and final at the invitational. In the second round, he ran a blistering 7.60 which ranks him second in the nation and moved him to No. 2 on the A&M all-time performers list. He finished all three rounds as the top-ranking collegiate, placing second overall in the final.

