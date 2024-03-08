A&M Track & Field Ready for NCAA Indoor Championships

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BOSTON – The Texas A&M track & field team concludes its indoor campaign at the NCAA Indoor Championships held this weekend at The Track at New Balance.

Following a 12-medal haul at the SEC Indoor Championships, including four gold medals, two silver and six bronze, the track & field team gears up to compete with the best in the country. The field is set with the top-16 performers in each individual event and top-12 for relays, in which the Aggies have 11 entries.

The Maroon & White’s three-time national champion, Lamara Distin, spearheads the team following her historic performance at the SEC Championships. The senior became the first collegiate woman to leap 2.00m/6-6.75, which ensured her third-straight SEC women’s indoor high jump title. She looks to secure her third-consecutive indoor national title and enters the event with the nation’s leading mark.

The 1-2 punch of Connor Schulman and Ja’Qualon Scott look to continue their dominant run in the 60m hurdles, as the pair enter the meet following a gold and silver medal showing at the conference championships. They rank as the No. 4 and No. 5 seed, respectively.

Heather Abadie takes the field following the first conference title of her career in the women’s pole vault. The junior cleared 4.38m/14-4.5 earlier this season which qualified her for the national event and set the Texas A&M indoor program record.

Both the Aggie 4x400m relay groups qualified for the meet, on the women’s side Camryn Dickson, Jaydan Wood, Nissi Kabongo and Jermaisha Arnold logged their fastest time of the season in the event at the SEC championships, crossing the line in 3:28.77, which ranks as the fourth-fastest team at nationals. For the men, Auhmad Robinson, Jevon O’Bryant, Scott and Kimar Farquharson also set their fastest time at the conference championships, placing second in a time of 3:03.62.

Joniar Thomas enters the championships off the back of bronze medal showing in the women’s long jump at the SEC Championships. She holds the fourth-longest leap in the nation this season at 6.56m/21-6.25. Arnold and Robinson will both compete in the 400m events as the 11th and 14th seed, respectively. Semira Killebrew has been a model of consistency this season in the women’s 60m, qualifying for nationals with a time of 7.22, a time she’s ran four times this year. Ushan Perera wraps up the qualifiers in the men’s high jump. He secured a bronze medal at the conference meet and recorded his largest leap this season at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, clearing 2.20m/7-2.5.

Results

Results can be followed across the meet through FlashResults.

Streaming

Events will be streamed on ESPN+ both on Friday morning and evening and Saturday morning and evening.

