A&M Track & Field Dominate Final Day of Charlie Thomas Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field program claimed 12 event wins on the final day of the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the R.A. “Murray” Fasken ’38 Indoor Track & Field.

The Aggie relay teams left their mark at the Invitational, as the women’s 4x400m quartet of Camryn Dickson, Jaydan Wood, Nissi Kabongo and Jermaisha Arnold logged the sixth-fastest time in the nation coming home in 3:30.37. The time landed the tandem at No. 12 on the A&M all-time performers list. The men immediately followed suit, as Auhmad Robinson, Cutler Zamzow, Jevon O’Bryant and Kimar Farquharson secured the No. 3 time in the nation, as they finished in 3:04.35. Each team secured the event win, season-best times, and both meet and facility records.

Ushan Perera kickstarted the day in his season debut of the men’s high jump. He broke the facility record with a clearance of 2.20m/7-2.5, claiming first. His performance landed him seventh in the nation and tied for the sixth-highest clearance in A&M history. Carter Bajoit placed third in the event with a jump of 2.10m/6-10.75. On the women’s side, Nissi Kabongo claimed her first individual title of the season with a leap of 1.83m/6-0.

Other event winners on the day included Arnold who won the women’s 400m logging a time of 52.17 which ranks ninth in the nation. Dickson notched her second win of the season in the women’s 60m with a time of 7.32. Joniar Thomas added a win, as she dominated the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.54m/21-5.5. Sam Whitmarsh triumphed in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:47.64, ranking him seventh all-time. Avery Perkins had a career day in the women’s mile, as she debuted at No. 7 on the all-time performers list and won her event in a time of 4:50.02. In the men’s mile, Zack Munger stole the top spot with a time of 4:16.05. Madison Brown and Jonathan Chung continued the winning streak by clinching individual titles in the 3000m events with times of 9:40.90 and 8:19.77, respectively.

The Maroon & White continued to impress, as Devante Mount broke his personal best running 6.68 in the 60m moving him up to No. 7 on the all-time performers list. Jasmine Harmon climbed to No. 11 on the all-time after running 8.28 in the 60m hurdles final. Sevanna Hanson continued her upward trend in the pole vault, as she moved up to No. 6 all-time in the event with a clearance of 4.12m/13-6.25.

Coach’s Quotes

Head coach Pat Henry on the Charlie Thomas Invitational…

“We moved in the right direction this weekend. We put some great athletes on the track who have been huge contributors. I talked to the team about having expectations for each other and holding each other to high standards.”

Coach Henry on the relay teams…

“We took a step forward with the group today. Those were really good times, and I am very pleased with how we performed. We need to continue to work hard and improve.”

Next Up

The Aggies split next weekend between the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson and the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.