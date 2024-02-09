A&M Softball Opens Season at Aggie Classic

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team is set to host the Aggie Classic to open the 2024 campaign beginning Friday at 3:30 p.m. against Valpo at Davis Diamond.

Following the season opener against Valpo, the Aggies square off against Lehigh Friday night. The Maroon & White return to action Saturday for a pair of matchups against Lehigh at 3:30 p.m. and Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. Texas A&M concludes the weekend on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. against Tulsa. Visit 12thman.com for the full slate of games.

A LOOK AT THE AGGIES

Head coach Trisha Ford enters her second season in the Maroon & White and 14th overall as a head coach. Texas A&M returns 13 letterwinners from a 2023 squad that posted a 35-21 ledger, including a 12-12 record in SEC action and an NCAA Regional final appearance. Ten newcomers have made Aggieland their home, including six transfers and four true freshmen.

THE GANG IS BACK

The Aggies return the nucleus of their offensive firepower from a season ago, including over 80% of their hits (314-391) and home runs (38-47), as well as over 75% of their RBI (206-261) and runs (222-286). Every offensive category leader from a season ago is back for 2024, including All-American Julia Cottrill who led the Maroon & White in slugging percentage (.617), total bases (95), RBI (43), doubles (12) and home runs (10). Five of seven returning position starters recorded 50-or-more starts last season, including senior Rylen Wiggins, junior Koko Wooley and sophomore Amari Harper who started all 56 games.

HOME OF THE 12TH MAN

Texas A&M boasts an 111-43 (.720) record at Davis Diamond since it opened on April 27, 2018. The Aggies posted an impressive .760 winning percentage at home in 2023, finishing with a 19-6 mark. Prior to the season, senior Paige Lott was named the team’s 12th Man. Excellence, Integrity, Leadership, Loyalty, Respect and Selfless Service are six core values that exemplify every Aggie. Lott demonstrated these traits in every aspect of being the best teammate she can be to unanimously earn the recognition from her teammates.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Each game this weekend will stream on SECN+ with Will Johnson (play-by-play) and Tori Vidales (analyst) on the call. Fans can listen to all Aggie softball games on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3 with Matt Simon as the play-by-play voice in his 10th season with Aggie softball.

PROMOTIONS

Sunday Funday – Purchase one full price ticket ($7) at the Davis Diamond ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for FREE. Only available as a walk up sale on the day of the game. No advance purchases.

12th Man Rewards Double Point Event – Earn DOUBLE points when checking into the game within the 12th Man Rewards. Login or create a 12th Man Rewards account within the 12th Man Mobile app, the official app of Texas A&M Athletics.

PARKING

Parking is free to the public on Friday and Sunday. Saturday will be $5 cash or credit, or any valid A&M permit. Fans are expected to arrive early Saturday evening due to Reed Arena hosting the Texas A&M men’s basketball game Saturday night at 7 p.m.