A&M Soccer’s Coach Guerrieri Named to University of Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

TULSA – Texas A&M soccer head coach G Guerrieri earned a spot in the University of Tulsa’s 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame Class announced over the weekend.

Guerrieri was a member of the Tulsa men’s soccer team in its infancy. He was a freshman in the Golden Hurricane’s second year as a program and earned four letters between 1981-84. Guerrieri collected All-Midwest Region recognition his rookie season with a 1.22 goals-against average and 64 saves in 20 matches.

In his four-year career, Guerrieri was a part of 48 victories and three winning campaigns. He registered 21 shutouts and finished as Tulsa’s record holder for saves in a game (17) and single-season shutouts (nine). His career numbers included 283 saves and a 1.09 goals-against average.

Entering his 32nd season as the only head coach in Texas A&M soccer history, Guerrieri has built the program from scratch into one of the elite sides in the nation.

In 2022, Guerrieri hit the 500-win mark in his coaching career, becoming only the fifth women’s soccer coach in NCAA Division I history to achieve the milestone. He has led the Maroon & White to 16 Sweet Sixteens, seven Elite Eights and the 2014 NCAA Women’s College Cup. He is a five-time conference coach of the Year and five-time United Soccer Coaches Region Coach of the. Year. Guerrieri has guided Texas A&M to 10 conference regular season titles and eight conference tournament crowns.

Following graduation, Guerrieri served as an assistant coach for the men’s programs at Tulsa (1985) and North Texas (1987 and ’90), as well as serving as an assistant men’s coach and head women’s coach at Rollins College in 1986.

Before arriving in Aggieland he served as head coach for both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at Hardin-Simmons University and Richland College. His Hardin-Simmons women’s team was the 1988 NAIA national runner-up and 1989 NAIA regional finalist, earning Met Life/NSCAA Region Coach of the Year. Guerrieri’s 1991 and ’92 Richland teams frequented the NJCAA top 10 rankings in both the men’s and women’s divisions, and he was twice named regional coach of the year.

The induction ceremony is slated for Saturday, April 27 at the Lorton Performance Center as part of Hall of Fame Weekend.