Aggie Men’s Tennis Falls to No. 18 Stanford in ITA Kickoff Weekend Final

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost a hard-fought battle against No. 18 Stanford (4-1), Monday at the Taube Family Tennis Center.

With A&M looking to take down another ranked opponent, pairing No. 33 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand got the Aggies off the mark fast, defeating Stanford’s Arthur Fery/Filip Kolasinski on court 1 (6-1). The Cardinal fired back winning on court 3, but A&M’s JC Roddick/Giulio Perego answered back by closing out court 2, besting Samir Banerjee/Max Basing (6-2) and securing the doubles point for the Maroon & White.

A&M looked to expand on its lead heading into singles, but Stanford applied the pressure and was able to close things out quickly. Schachter and Guido Marson picked up first-set victories to keep the Aggies in the match. Schachter was locked into a fierce battle with Arthur Fery on court 1. The pair traded sets early and Schachter was leading 3-1 in the third set as the match was abandoned. Guido Marson had gained an advantage over Neel Rajesh in the third set after a back-and-forth in the opening two. Marson was also leading, 3-0, as the third set was left unfinished.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton on the trip and today’s dual match…

“It was a good match today against a really good team. I felt like we had a lot of momentum early winning the doubles point, and then started well in a lot of the singles matches. Not closing those early sets let them back in the match and them being such a talented team they took advantage of that and closed us out, even though we had a couple of matches on the court where we were in good position.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies go back on the road, this time to Columbus, Ohio, where they will face No. 2 Ohio State at 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

Schachter (2-0) – Fery (6-3, 4-6, 3-1) unfinished

No. 43 Hilderbrand (1-2) – No. 7 Basing (5-7, 3-6)

Perego (0-2) – Banerjee (4-6, 5-7)

No. 44 Rollins (1-2) – Chaudhary (6-7(2), 2-6)

Marson (1-0) – Rajesh (6-1, 3-6, 3-0) unfinished

Casper (0-2) – Kolasinski (3-6, 1-6)

Doubles Results

No. 33 Schachter/Hilderbrand (2-1) def. Fery/Kolasinski (6-1)

Roddick/Perego (2-1) def. Banerjee/Basing (6-2)

Taylor/Perot (1-2) – Basavareddy/Rajesh (3-6)

Story by Sam Thornton, Athletics Communications