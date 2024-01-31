A&M Men’s Golf Finishes Sixth at Arizona N.I.T

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

TUCSON, Ariz. – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s golf team received stellar third-round performances from Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues to finish in sixth place at the Arizona National Invitational Tournament.

Maichon and Rodrigues tamed the par-72, 7,200-yard Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National to shoot rounds of 64 and 65, respectively. Maichon’s round of 64 was a collegiate career low. Rodrigues was one shot off his collegiate career low shot at the 2022 SEC Match Play.

Rodrigues, who fired a 66 in the second round, carded six birdies and an eagle to post his 7-under 65 for the final round. He finished the tournament tied for fifth place at 15-under 201. His 15-under tally was a collegiate career best.

Maichon tallied nine birdies in the third round and had a stretch of seven birdies over 12 holes en route to his 8-under 64. The Bangkok, Thailand, tied for 21st at 9-under 207.

The Aggies moved up one spot on the leaderboard the final day with a round of 19-under 269. It marked the second-best score of the round. Texas A&M wrapped up the tournament at 33-under 831. New Mexico claimed the trophy with a 51-under 813, edging out host Arizona (-50) and Arizona State (-49). The top five was rounded out by BYU (-42) and Missouri (-31).

Michael Heidelbaugh closed out the tournament tied for 46th place at 4-under 212.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the stellar rounds by Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues…

“Those two guys had a great round. They did a great job today of controlling their golf ball. They capitalized on their good shots and really put together a great 18 holes. That’s kind of what who we can be. It doesn’t always add up to a 64 or 65, but if you do it every round it gets you atop the leaderboard. Those guys are really good. I expect them to play good golf and they expect to play good golf. For Dani, it was a great all-around tournament and a great way to start the spring. P bounced back from kind of a rough stretch yesterday and put together a really good round today. It’s a good place to start and a great round to build on.

On play the day’s action…

“I think the guys learn something every time we play. What we learned at this tournament is we have really good players and when we have five guys playing well, we’re going to be really good. Coach Fast and I need to get the whole lineup playing well. We need to work hard and get prepared and compete better at home. That will lead to success when we’re on the road. They learned they’re capable and really good at what they do; and they need to play and approach these tournaments like they belong here and they’re comfortable being here.”