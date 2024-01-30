A&M Men’s Basketball’s Wade Taylor IV Named to Cousy Award Top 10

Credit to 12thman.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV was named one of the top 10 midseason candidates for the 2024 Bob Cousy Award on Monday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The Cousy Award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I point guard.

Taylor IV, from Dallas, Texas, joins Isaiah Stevens of Colorado State, Jamal Shead of Houston, Dajuan Harris Jr. of Kansas, Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Jahvon Quinerly of Memphis, Boo Buie of Northwestern, Zakai Zeigler of Tennessee, Max Abmas of Texas and Tristen Newton of UConn on the elite list.

Among the top 10 midseason candidates, the 6-foot Taylor leads the group in scoring (20.0) and free throw made and attempted (100-of-122), ranks second in 3-pointers (52) and steals (43).

Taylor IV is the leading scorer among all DI players with at least 70 assists and 40 steals and he already logged five 30-point scoring performances in 2023-24, including a career-high 41 against Arkansas. The do-it-all Taylor IV leads his team in minutes, field goals attempted and made, 3-pointers attempted and made, free throws attempted, made and percentage, assists, steals and points.

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor, now in its 21st year, recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 2, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Bob Cousy Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2024 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include former Texas A&M standout Acie Law IV (2006-07), as well as Markquis Nowell, Kansas State (2023), Collin Gillespie, Villanova (2022), Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (2021), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

For more information on the 2024 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophallU and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram.

About the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame:

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches, and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits, and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams.” Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit hoophall.com, follow @hoophall or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.