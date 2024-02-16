A&M Men’s Basketball’s Taylor Named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

ATLANTA – Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV was named to the 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Naismith Trophy and Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday.

Taylor, a junior guard from Dallas, has led the Aggies to a 15-9 record while posting team-bests in scoring (19.8), assists (88), steals (51), 3-pointers (61) and free throws (117). He is the nation’s leading scorer among players with at least 80 assists and 50 steals.

The 6-foot Taylor has reached double digits in points in 21-of-24 games in 2023-24 and has five 30-point plus efforts. He poured in a career-high 41 points against Arkansas. He’s at his best against the best, averaging 26.6 points against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and he’s the lone Division I player with three 30-point games against ranked opponents.

Taylor was on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Trophy and he was recently named to the midseason list for the Bob Cousy Award, which presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate point guard.