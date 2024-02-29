A&M Men’s Basketball Standout Turner Named SEC Legend

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM – Former Texas A&M men’s basketball standout Elston Turner was named to the 2024 class of SEC Men’s Legends Presented by Allstate® and will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Turner will be honored at Texas A&M’s first game of the tournament, as well as a group introduction at halftime of the first semifinal game on Saturday.

Turner, who starred for the Aggies in 2011-12 and 2012-13, earned first-team All-SEC and NABC All-District honors in Texas A&M’s first season in 2012-13. He averaged 17.5 points per game for a full-season total of 561 points, which was third best for the full season in the SEC. In SEC play, Turner turned it up a notch with a 19.4 scoring average, which was No. 2 in the conference.

A highlight of his senior campaign, Turner poured in 40 points while hitting 14-of-19 shots, including six 3-pointers, in a memorable win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena. He also posted a 38-point game against Tennessee and a 37-point effort vs. Ole Miss. Turner had 20-plus points in eight league contests in his lone season in the SEC. In two seasons in Aggieland, Turner scored 1,003 points while averaging 15.7 points per game.

2024 SEC Men’s Legends Presented by Allstate®

Alabama – Richard Hendrix, Basketball

Arkansas – Derek Hood, Basketball

Auburn – Cliff Ellis, Basketball

Florida – Taurean Green, Basketball

Georgia – Rashad Wright, Basketball

Kentucky – Orlando “Tubby” Smith, Basketball

LSU – Darrel Mitchell, Basketball

Ole Miss – Dwayne Curtis, Basketball

Mississippi State – Timmy Bowers, Basketball

Missouri – Willie Smith, Basketball

South Carolina – Joe Rhett, Basketball

Tennessee – Chris Lofton, Basketball

Texas A&M – Elston Turner, Basketball

Vanderbilt – Frank Seckar, Basketball