A&M Leads the Way to Begin Art Adamson Invitational

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team tallied 315 points to sit atop the field through day one of the Art Adamson Invitational Wednesday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies registered their second NCAA automatic qualifying time of the season in the 400 medley relay and clocked a number of season and personal bests in the first finals session of the week.

The 200 free relay team of Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek, Kaitlyn Owens and Bobbi Kennett began the evening session with a second-place finish, posting a season-best time of 1:29.29.

Abby Grottle and Stepanek got the individual events started with new personal bests and top-two finishes in the 500 free. Grottle took the top spot with a time of 4:41.58 and Stepanek was close behind in second, clocking in at 4:42.60, while Hayden Miller rounded out the top three with a time of 4:43.22.

Giulia Goerigk took fourth in the 200 IM final with a season-best time of 1:59.03. Kennett and Theall placed sixth (1:59.33) and seventh (2:00.21), respectively in the 200 IM. Abigail Ahrens took the top spot in the C final with the seventh-fastest time in the final, going 1:59.42, and Miranda Grana added a top finish in the B final with a time of 1:59.58, the eighth-fastest time of the night.

Stepanek wrapped up the day with a fifth-place time of 22.51 in the 50 free.

Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props had a strong day on the 3-meter, as Oakley took second with a season-best score of 355.45 and Props posted her best score of the year, 318.70, to place fourth.

The Aggies wrapped up the day with their second A-cut of the season in the 400 medley relay, as Grana, Kennett, Theall and Stepanek clocked in at 3:31.02. Grana lowered her career-best time as the leadoff on the relay, going 51.67 in the 100 back which ranks as the third-fastest time in program history.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Thursday with prelims, in long course meters, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and finals, in short course yards, getting underway at 5:30 p.m. Diving prelims will start at 12 p.m. and the 1-meter final will begin at 4:15 p.m. prior to Thursday’s finals.

Fans will be able to stream finals on SEC Network+ and live results will be available on the Meet Mobile App.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter/X by following @AggieSwimDive.

Art Adamson Invitational Schedule

Thursday, November 16 – Watch

9:30 a.m. Swimming Prelims

12/4:15 p.m. Diving Prelims/1-meter final

5:30 p.m. 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 800 free relay

Friday, November 17 – Watch

9:30 a.m. Swimming Prelims

12 p.m. Diving Prelims

5:30 p.m. 1650 free, platform, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay