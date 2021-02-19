A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder girls basketball thwarted again by water leak

Another busted water pipe, this time at Brenham high school, means things are up in the air for the A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder girls basketball teams and their 5A area round playoff games.

The three squads were originally supposed to play a triple-header against Pflugerville ISD teams Thursday night in Hearne, but a water leak forced them to move the games to Saturday in Brenham.

Now, with the new venue having issues, the teams will have to find somewhere else to play.

Dates and times have not been announced.