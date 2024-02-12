A&M Basketball’s Tyrece Radford Named SEC and National Player of the Week

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Strong performances by Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford in wins over No. 6 Tennessee and Missouri were recognized with SEC Player of the Week honors and Lute Olson National Player of the Week honors on Monday. It was Radford’s first SEC weekly honor and first national player of the week nod of his illustrious career.

Radford averaged 24.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in the victories at Missouri and No. 6 Tennessee at Reed Arena. He was efficient from the field as he hit 53.1% of his shots and contributed 12 free throws while connecting on 80.0% from the charity stripe.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native has now tallied three consecutive games with over 20 points. This is the first time in his career he has put together three straight games with 20 or more points. He is averaging 25.0 points per game during the streak. The Aggies are now 12-1 in games Radford hits the 20-point plateau since his arrival in 2021-22.