A&M Baseball Ranked No. 10 in USA Today Poll

Credit to Kyle Stafford | Associate Director, Athletic Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball program will open the 2024 campaign as a consensus Top 10 team after checking in at No. 10 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, as announced Tuesday.

This marks the second straight season the Aggies have earned a Top 10 ranking in the poll after opening at No. 4 in 2023. The Maroon & White are one of eight squads from the SEC represented in the poll and one of six inside the Top 10.

The Aggies have been ranked in all five major polls, including Top 10 designations from Perfect Game, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and USA Today. Texas A&M is coming off its 37th trip to the NCAA tournament after finishing with a 38-27 record in 2023. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle, who is in his third season at the helm, returns 19 letterwinners from a season ago, while adding the No. 4 ranked transfer and freshman classes.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open its 2024 campaign at Blue Bell Park on February 16 at 6 p.m. when they host McNeese for a three-game set.