A&M Baseball No. 10 in NCBWA Preseason Poll

Credit to 12thman.com

DALLAS – The Texas A&M baseball team landed at No. 10 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason Poll, as announced Thursday.

This marks the second straight year the Aggies have earned a Top 10 ranking in the poll after opening at No. 5 in 2023. The Maroon & White are one of nine squads from the SEC represented in the preseason top 30 poll and one of six inside the Top 10.

The Aggies have been ranked in all four major national polls that have been released, including three Top 10 designations (Perfect Game, D1Baseball and NCBWA). Texas A&M is coming off its 37th trip to the NCAA tournament after finishing with a 38-27 record in 2023. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle, who is in his third season at the helm, returns 19 letterwinners from a season ago, while adding the No. 4 ranked transfer and freshman classes.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open its 2024 campaign at Blue Bell Park on February 16 at 6 p.m. when they host McNeese for a three-game set.