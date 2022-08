ATLANTA, Georgai – The Houston Astros avoided a series sweep at the hands of Atlanta Sunday, edging the Braves, 5-4.

Houston picked up the win despite a late two-run rally from Atlanta in the bottom of the 9th.

Yordan Alvarez, who suffered a scare Friday night when he took himself out of the game due to a shortness of breath, returned to knock in two runs for the ‘Stros.

Houston (78-45) will have Monday off before returning home Tuesday to host Minnesota.