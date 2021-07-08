Altuve, Tucker lead Astros over A’s

DJose Altuve walloped a three-run homer and Kyle Tucker added a tie-breaking solo shot in the seventh to lift the Houston Astros over the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night, 4-3 at Minute Maid Park.

‘Stros All-star Michael Brantley provided some defense in the outfield, throwing out Ramon Laureano at the plate to preserve the tie in the sixth.

With the win, Houston is now a season-high 21 games above .500.

They’ll look to cap off a sweep over Oakland Thursday afternoon when they host the A’s again at 1:05. Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.