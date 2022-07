Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena went deep and the Houston Astros jumped on the Seattle Mariners Sunday, 8-5 at T-Mobile Park.

The victory capped off a road sweep for the ‘Stros, who improve to 64-32 on the year.

Houston will look to keep the “road warrior” mentality Monday when it kicks off a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

First-pitch is at 8:40 p.m. at the Oakland Coliseum with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.