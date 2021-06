The Brazos Valley Bombers got back up on the win wagon Thursday night, edging the Baton Rouge Rougarou, 3-2.

A&M Consolidated product Daniel Altman scored two runs and Aggie Zane Schmidt drove in two as the Brazos Valley nabbed the victory in their home opener.

Game two of the series is set for Friday evening at 7:05 at Edible Arrangements Field in Bryan.