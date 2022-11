MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Nothing doing for the Houston Texans Sunday as they fell to the Miami Dolphins, 30-15 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Former Texas A&M and University of Houston quarterback Kyle Allen made the start for Houston, throwing for 215 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

It was reported earlier in the week that Allen would be replacing the benched Davis Mills.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Texans, who fall to 1-9-1 on the season.