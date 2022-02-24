Allen Academy Board Of Trustees Announces A New Head Of School

Allen Academy’s board of trustees announces a new head of school.

Seraphim Danckaert was one of two finalists from an initial field of 30 candidates.

Danckaert starts July 1 at the 136 year old pre-school through 12th grade independent school.

He comes to Bryan following a similar position in Fort Worth at St. Peter’s Classical School.

Statement from Allen Academy’s board of trustees chairman Dr. Dan Dawson and search committee chairman Aaron Dawson:

Dear Allen Community,

On behalf of the Allen Academy Board of Trustees, we are proud to announce our next Head of School, Mr. Seraphim Danckaert, beginning his service July 1st, 2022. But before we say more about Mr. Danckaert, we would like to share a few thoughts about the Head of School search.

Under the leadership of Aaron Dawson, the search committee has been fully engaged since early fall in a national search that derived well over 30 highly qualified candidates. The initial discussions and vetting led to 15 candidates who received a more robust evaluation and interview. From that list, we narrowed the search to several great candidates who visited campus, developed portfolios, and participated in a series of interviews. Two of those candidates were chosen to return to Allen for a day and meet with students, staff and members of the Board. At the conclusion of the search process, it was clear that Mr. Danckaert was the consensus choice to be our next leader.

Mr. Danckaert is a graduate of Canterbury School, one of the leading independent K-12 schools in Indiana. In addition to his stellar academic pursuits, Seraphim played varsity golf and won several statewide awards in music and drama. From Canterbury, he attended Hillsdale College where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Classics and Journalism. He then achieved a Master of Divinity from Holy Cross followed by extensive studies for a Ph.D. at VU Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Mr. Danckaert taught Latin and Greek for several years in Boston, while his wife, Anne, worked at Harvard Business School. He later held leadership roles at various schools in the areas of fundraising, enrollment, and administration. Presently, he is Head of School at St. Peter’s Classical School in Fort Worth, where he has led a full re-accreditation review, significantly increased enrollment, and built a strong faculty culture. His tenure there has led to improved student scores and college placements, while also expanding the school’s theater and athletics programs. Mr. Danckaert knows what it means to be an active and engaged learner in all the areas of student interest and development, and he wants the same for every student at Allen Academy.

We believe the Danckaerts and their children will flourish at Allen Academy — academically, artistically, athletically, and in character and leadership development — and this is at the very core of his vision for every single student at Allen. Mr. Danckaert has our full Board support, and we will work alongside him in these coming years to ensure his success. Allen has a rich 136-year history that we, as a Board, intend to steward well, as we believe its best years lie ahead. And one of our strongest moves in that direction is selecting the best possible Head of School. We are assured we have done just that in selecting Mr. Seraphim Danckaert. We trust that in the years to come you will fully agree.

Statement from Seraphim Danckaert:

Dear Allen Community,

Howdy!

I can’t tell you how delighted I am to take on the role of Head of School and to partner with you in advancing Allen’s mission. Over the last three months, I have already come to love the Allen community and look forward to serving every single Allen student.

I am also looking forward to being an engaged Allen parent. My wife, Anne, and I have been blessed with five children, who will be enrolled next academic year in three divisions of the school: Junior Kindergarten, Lower School, and Middle School. As I shared with everyone at the State of School event, I find that having a large and active family is an accelerant in my school leadership. I will get to know all of you so well, so quickly, as we interact not only at school events, but also play dates and birthday parties.

Family life is incredibly important to Anne and me, and parenting is our number one priority. We believe strongly in the importance of family rituals, conversation, and connection over the most human of

social practices: meal time. Thanks to Anne, we sit down to breakfast and dinner together each day. We also love to be outdoors together — hiking, camping, and even foraging. We’re excited to get to know the Brazos Valley and beyond, including the National Forests to the East.

My tenure as Head of School starts in the summer, but I am available to get to know you before then. Even now, I’d like to share two aspects of my vision for Allen.

First, I want to start with listening. As I enter this role, I know that you already have so much wisdom, and so many insights into the best direction for Allen. Please share your heart with me, and you will find that I am an attentive listener. In addition to one-on-one meetings, I will be creating a committee with broad representation that will meet regularly to provide me with insight and feedback.

Second, I believe Allen is and will be a place that holds in tension two key poles: true academic rigor and dynamic student experiences through which the whole student thrives. We will be academically rigorous, because we owe it to our students to prepare them fully for college and life. Yet we can also be a community of true joy, where students flourish as human beings with diverse interests. Allen is already the best school in the Brazos Valley. Working together, we will become the best school in Central Texas and — dare I say it? — the most unique and fun.

Again, I am so excited to walk this journey with you. Go Rams!