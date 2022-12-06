All Bryan ISD Residents Invited To Participate In Providing Comments About Proposed Campus Boundary Changes

Bryan ISD administrators are now letting all residents weigh in on proposed campus boundary changes.

That’s after associate superintendent Barba Ybarra shared the latest committee recommendations during Monday’s school board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download proposed BISD campus boundary changes.

An online survey will be collecting opinions through December 16.

That will be followed by focus group meetings where those who complete a survey by December 9 are invited to participate.

Click HERE to be directed to the Bryan ISD school boundary survey.

The primary reasons for new campus boundaries in BISD are the result of adding a third intermediate school and adjusting the student population at campuses that are over and underutilized.

Branch elementary is one of four elementary campuses considered to be overutilized. Capacity is 693, current enrollment is 619, and in 2024 the projected enrollment is 871. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said the recommendation to reduce the population to 485…or 70 percent of capacity…is to accommodate the current and future homebuilding that is taking place.

Carrabine said they had their demographer look out 10 years to project homebuilding around the district as a step to not change boundaries again anytime soon. Carrabine said “the worst thing you can do is change boundaries every other year.”

Click below to hear comments from Barbara Ybarra and Ginger Carrabine during the December 5, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.