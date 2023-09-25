Alabama Kick Time Announced

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Texas A&M football game against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7 is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m., the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on CBS.

It marks the 16th meeting all-time with the Crimson Tide. Texas A&M won the last meeting in Aggieland in 2021 in walk-off fashion, 41-38, as Seth Small nailed a 28-yard field goal.

The Aggies play Arkansas in the Southwest Classic in Arlington on Saturday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network, while Alabama travels to Mississippi State on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.