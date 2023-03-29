Aggies Walk-Off Lamar, 3-2

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Trinity Cannon singled down the left field line to drive in the game winning run in the seventh inning against Lamar, Tuesday night at Davis Diamond.

Freshman Keely Williams hit a lead-off double to start the bottom half of the final frame and advanced to third after a sac bunt from senior Morgan Smith. With first and second base open and one out, junior Julia Cottrill was intentionally walked before Cannon provided the game winning hit.

The Aggies (20-11) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third, before Lamar (10-22) hit two solo shots to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth. A&M answered back to even the score in the bottom of the sixth after Cottrill scored off a single from sophomore Koko Wooley.

Emily Leavitt (7-4) earned the win after coming in relief in the top of the sixth. The sophomore struck out three batters, while not allowing a hit, run or walk. The Maroon & White pitching staff combined to strike out 11 Cardinals, including senior Madison Preston and sophomore Emiley Kennedy striking out four batters each.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts the UIW Cardinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Keely Williams – 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B

Julia Cottrill – 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Koko Wooley – 1-for-3, 1 RBI

SCORING SUMMARY

B3 | Keely Williams singled through the left side to get on base and took advantage of the Lamar catcher sending the ball into the outfield on a stolen base and advanced to third. Morgan Smith was hit by a pitch before the Aggies attempted a double steal to score Williams. TAMU 1, LU 0

T5| Sam Bean sent the ball over the center field wall to even the game early in the inning. Two batters later, with two outs, Mikaila Kennedy entered the game as a pinch hitter and sailed a homerun out of the park to left field. TAMU 1, LU 2

B6| Koko Wooley singled up the middle to score Julia Cottrill after she doubled to right field. TAMU 2, LU 2

B7| Keely Williams doubled to left center and scored the walk-off run after Trinity Cannon singled down the left field line. TAMU 3, LU 2

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Trisha Ford

On today overall…

“Wins are always good. I’m happy that we put ourselves in high-pressure situations and were able to come out with a win. We have taken for granted the last, probably, nine games that our offense has been just out of this world. Tonight, it wasn’t. We pitched well enough to win a ball game, but we still have some work to do in that area. They threw a lot of different looks at us. I don’t think a hitter of ours got the same pitcher a second time around. We found a good win. That’s what good teams do; they find a way to win.”

Infielder Trinity Cannon

On the walk-off hit…

“I wouldn’t have been in that situation if Keely didn’t start off the inning with a double. I think, at the end of the day, we just had to scrap it out as a team. We can’t play anyone too lightly because it’s a midweek, we have to play everyone like it’s an SEC game.”

Outfielder Keely Williams

On the game…

“It wasn’t going as smoothly as we wanted. I think once we started getting people on base, that’s when we started getting a little more motivation. But toward the end of the game, we started getting those hits that we needed. That’s when we got it together.”