Aggies Named USTA Best of Texas

Credit to 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team was named the USTA 2023 Best of Texas Tennis Women’s College Team, the organization announced Sunday. The Best of Texas Tennis recognizes individuals, programs and organizations that portray excellence in the Texas tennis community.

The Aggies earned Best of Texas Tennis women’s collegiate following an outstanding year on the courts. The Maroon & White won their second consecutive SEC regular season title, while also going undefeated for the second-straight year in league play. The team outscored its opponents 66-15 on its way to back-to-back championships.

A&M headed to Arkansas to defend its conference tournament title, and after a pair of wins over Vanderbilt (4-1) and then-No. 17 Florida (4-2), it faced then-No. 4 Georgia in the finals. Despite a back-and-forth battle, the Aggies came up just short (4-2), however, they then switched their sights to the NCAA Tournament.

Entering the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed, A&M hosted the opening two rounds where they secured a pair of sweeps over Quinnipiac and Baylor to advance to the round of 16. Hosting once again, the Maroon & White faced a familiar opponent in then-No. 14 Tennessee. The Aggies answered the call once again, as they reached their second-straight NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after downing the Volunteers (4-1). A&M headed to the USTA National Campus to face the Stanford in the Elite Eight, unfortunately the team fell to the Cardinal, wrapping up another successful season for the Maroon & White.