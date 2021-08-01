Aggies In The Olympics Recap: July 31

News release from Texas A&M athletics:

Track & Field: Athing Mu placed first in the women’s 800m semifinal with a time of 1:58.07 to advance to the final on August 3 at 7:25 a.m. CT. Fred Kerley ran a time of 9.97 in the men’s 100m to place second and earn himself a spot in the semifinal on August 1 at 5:15 a.m. CT.

Golf: Spain’s Adri Arnaus finished rounds 2 & 3 of the men’s individual play in 45th place, shooting 2-under par. Coverage of the round 4 begins on July 31 at 5:30 p.m. CT on the Golf Channel.

Men’s Basketball: Khris Middleton registered six points, four rebounds and three assists in Team USA’s win against the Czech Republic, 119-84. USA’s quarterfinal opponent is to be determined.

Up Next

Saturday, July 31 – Men’s Golf – Adri Arnaus – 5:30 p.m. CT Golf Channel

Saturday, July 31 – Track & Field (Long Jump) – Tyra Gittens – 7:50 p.m. CT

Saturday, July 31 – Track & Field (400m) – Deon Lendore – 8:45 p.m. CT

Sunday, August 1 – Track & Field (100m) – Fred Kerley – 5:15 a.m. CT

Sunday, August 1 – Track & Field (100m) – Fred Kerley – 7:50 a.m. CT

Sunday, August 1 – Women’s Basketball – Adaora Elonu – 8 p.m. CT