Aggies In The Olympics Recap: August 2

News release from Texas A&M athletics:

Track & Field: Deon Lendore of Trinidad and Tobago ran a time of 44.93 to place fourth in the first heat of the men’s 400m semifinal.

Women’s Basketball: Adaora Elonu registered eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in Team Nigeria’s loss to Japan, 102-83.

Up Next

Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Triple Jump) – Tahar Triki – 7 p.m. CT

Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Javelin) – Maggie Malone – 7:20 p.m. CT

Monday, August 2 – Track & Field (Long Jump) – Tyra Gittens – 8:50 p.m. CT

Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (800m) – Athing Mu – 7:25 a.m. CT

Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Decathlon 100m) – Lindon Victor – 7 p.m. CT

Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Heptathlon 100m Hurdles) – Annie Kunz – 7:25 p.m. CT

Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Decathlon Long Jump) – Lindon Victor – 7:55 p.m. CT

Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Heptathlon High Jump) – Annie Kunz – 8:35 p.m. CT

Tuesday, August 3 – Track & Field (Decathlon Shot Put) – Lindon Victor – 9:40 p.m. CT